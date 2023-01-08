Malacca offers 23,000 hotel rooms for TMM2024

MALACCA: A total of 23,448 hotel rooms and homestays involving 510 premises including hotels, resorts, apartments and guest houses from various star ratings are ready to accommodate tourists’ demands in conjunction with the Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM2024).

State Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman (pix) said 67 of the premises with rooms totalling 7,966 were registered with Melaka’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC).

“To ensure that the tourists receive the best service, the state government has set up a review committee for these tourist accommodation premises,” he told a press conference after the state assembly sitting at Kompleks Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh here today.

At the same time, he said there are new hotels under construction and are expected to start operations in January next year.

“Currently, it is estimated that five hotels are offering a capacity of not less than 500 rooms. I was informed some of these hotels are still under construction while others were completed in terms of structure, however, when it comes to room breakdown, it all depends on the interior designs.

“Regarding the star rating, it will only be awarded when the hotel is 100 per cent completed as there are many aspects to be fine-tuned, including kitchen, restaurant, spa, swimming pool, facilities for children and security,“ he said.

Commenting on the promotion of TMM2024 through Malaysian embassies abroad, Abdul Razak said the state government is working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through Wisma Putra.

“So far, we managed to collaborate with more than five countries. Even though we are unable to send our officers overseas, we continue to promote by placing brochures related to tourism in Melaka at the embassies,” he said. -Bernama