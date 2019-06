MALACCA: The Malacca government will receive 12 million litre of water supply daily from Negri Sembilan until Dec 21, 2020, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed today.

Malacca Chief Minister Adly Zahari said under the agreement, Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad (SAMB) will buy treated water supply from Syarikat Air Negri Sembilan (Sains) at RM1.40 per cubic metre for areas bordering Malacca.

The areas affected are Pulau Sebang, Jambatan Lubok China, Kuala Linggi, Kendung, Titian Bintagor, Pondoi, Batang Melaka, Sungai Rambai, Chohong, Tangkak and Simpang Bekoh.

“I am confident this agreement will be a starting point for a closer cooperation between the Malacca and Negri Sembilan government and I thank the Negri Sembilan government for helping us to ensure the people’s well-being and comfort,” he said after the MoU signing.

Adly signed the MoU on behalf of the Malacca government, with Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun for the Negri Sembilan government, while SAMB was represented by its CEO Datuk Mohd Khalid Nasir and SAINS by its director, Wan Rasdi Wan Ismail. - Bernama