Malacca to ensure water rationing will not affect public in the long term

MALACCA: The Malacca government will work to ensure that water rationing in the state does not affect the public in the long term, especially Muslims during the month of Ramadan, according to Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali.

He said one short-term measure being considered for implementation is reducing the time or days of scheduled water rationing, but this was subject to the water supply in the state.

“I will take appropriate action when the time comes ... the state government today will take careful steps to ensure that the people of Malacca continue to enjoy water supply without any rationing.

“So give me some time to make sure that this action is implemented within a reasonable period of time,” he told reporters after a briefing session with Malacca top management, agencies and state government departments including Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad, here today.

Sulaiman, 54, who is also the secretary of the Umno Malacca liaison body was appointed the state’s 12th Chief Minister, replacing Adly Zahari who was made the 11th Chief Minister on May 11, 2018.

He started work today as Chief Minister after a symbolic gesture of clocking-in at about 8.25am at Seri Negeri.

On March 5, Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad issued a statement that from March 10, due to the prolonged dry weather and absence of rainfall over the catchment areas, water rationing in Malacca will be expanded in Zone 2, affecting an additional 20% of consumers in the Alor Gajah district

Sulaiman said he and Malacca State Secretary Datuk Seri Hasim Hasan will meet with the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry soon to discuss projects and initiatives which can be implemented to resolve the water problem.

He added that other issues discussed during the briefing today included steps to curb the spread of Covid-19 at the state’s gateways and the effect of the disease on the tourism sector in Malacca.

“The tourism sector must be given attention as Malacca is a tourist state, and at the same time, steps must be taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” he added. - Bernama