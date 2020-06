PETALING JAYA: Residents from more than 600 households at Taman Saga and Taman Bukit Hartamas in Ampang will need to undergo malaria tests after 14 people tested positive for the virus in the area.

A resident at Taman Saga said a public service announcement was made urging residents in the area to undergo malaria test.

The Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) President Datuk Abdul Hamid Hussain had earlier confirmed reports of a malaria outbreak, where 13 cases were found among the workers at a construction site in the area, and one involving a fellow resident.

The first malaria case in Selangor this year was recorded on May 30.

The entrances to the trails at Jalan Saga 26, at both of these neighbourhoods, has been sealed off by the Selangor Forestry Department.