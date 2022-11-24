Malay rights, position of Islam to remain

SUNGAI LONG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim assured the people that his unity government will focus on good governance, anti-corruption and ensure equal rights for all Malaysians while protecting the position of Islam and Malay rights.

“I am adamant in going against corruption and will not tolerate it.

“We should do whatever it takes to make sure that the rights and welfare of the people are protected,“ he said.

He also took the recommendation of the King by announcing Monday as public holiday.

Anwar also reiterated that he will not take a salary as Prime Minister, but did not specify how long this will be for.