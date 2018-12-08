  1. The Sun Daily
Malays must unite for race and religion, says Ahmad Zahid

08 Dec 2018 / 16:45 H.
    Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as he marches towards Dataran Merdeka, earlier in the day.

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the Malays need to unite to fight against issues affecting Muslims and their race.

Speaking at the Anti-ICERD rally at Dataran Merdeka here today, Zahid said he was pleased with the turnout which he said was about 500,000 people.

“We must show that we are one in Islam. This is our warning to the government, don’t play with the ICERD issue,“ he said to cheers.

“We must put politics aside, Umno and PAS must unite and put issues like ICERD, Islam and the Malay race as our priority.

“Do we want to rally again? For Islam? For the Malay race?”

