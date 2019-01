KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports will facilitate and provide full support to AirAsia during the upgrading process of the airline’s Navitaire New Skies reservation system, scheduled from 2pm on Saturday (Jan 19) to 3am on Sunday (Jan 20).

Malaysia Airports chief executive officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin said the airport’s team had discussed with the AirAsia team on mitigation measures to address potential long queues and flight delays that may arise during the system upgrade.

“We estimate that approximately 200 flights may be affected nationwide and we have also identified four touchpoints that may be heavily congested at our airports. They are the check-in counters, boarding pass screening, immigration counters and customs screening,” he said in a statement, here today.

Raja Azmi said additional Airport CARE Ambassadors would be placed at these crowd-sensitive areas to assist in queue management.

Baggage handling may also be affected during this period and Malaysia Airports would have teams to be on standby to assist the AirAsia ground-handling team if necessary, he added.

Travellers can obtain the latest updates on all Malaysia Airports social media platforms namely twitter (@MY_Airports), Facebook (@malaysiaairports) and Instagram (@malaysiaairports).

Yesterday, AirAsia in a statement said during the system upgrading period, flight booking would be unavailable on AirAsia’s website, AirAsia mobile app, AirAsia sales offices, counters and call centres.

Guests will also not be able to perform self-check in via the web, mobile app and airport kiosks or manage their bookings until the upgrade is completed.

All guests flying during the period are strongly advised to check-in online ahead of the upgrade period and print out their boarding pass, or use the E-Boarding pass where available. — Bernama