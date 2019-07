KUALA LUMPUR: The outgoing Kuwaiti Ambassador to Malaysia, Saad Abdullah Al-Asousi (pix), considers Malaysia as the best training ground for foreign emissaries, including himself, to learn and enrich their diplomatic skills.

He said his observation is based on his experience throughout his stint here before he officially leaves his post this July 31.

After almost six years here, Al-Asousi, whose next posting is to Hungary, said Malaysia is a good platform for diplomats posted in this country to better understand their roles and work towards establishing better bilateral ties.

“I believe that any diplomat who is working in Malaysia will gain a lot from this country as here is ‘the big school’ to learn.

“Malaysia, with such reputation from the recent (general) election outcome, has proven that it has a growing level of political maturity in upholding democracy.

“The smooth power shift (without any drop of blood, riots or protesters), as well as its major roles and positions as one of the important Asean components and other international bodies of the United Nations (UN) and the UN Security Council (UNSC), (put its position) as a powerful country in the region – and a lot can be learnt from (here),” he told Bernama International News Service. here, recently.

Elaborating, the 50-year-old envoy said the remarkable leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad – a highly-respected leader – has empowered many countries in the world, including Kuwait, to be firm and vocal in dealing with international crises and issues.

Citing his personal moment with Tun Mahathir who he met last week, Al-Sousi said, “Tun agreed that both nations (Malaysia and Kuwait) do not have an enemy and we also do not want to create one.

“Both (Malaysia and Kuwait) are peaceful with all countries in the region and all over the world, but the only enemy that we have – Israel ... (and) with this similar stand that we have with Tun Mahathir, (it) is still our top priority (in which) to strongly support the Palestinians,” he said.

Recalling the early days of his posting here in 2013, Al-Asousi remarked that he was surprised to find that many Malaysians know so much about Kuwait.

Touching on the bilateral activities, he hoped for higher mutual engagements, as well as investments and business opportunities.

This is what he specifically expect the incoming Kuwaiti Ambassador to Malaysia – who is expected to begin his tenure in mid-August – to accomplish.

“There is nothing more satisfying than seeing an increase in investments and expanding awareness and knowledge about Kuwait in Malaysia.

“I am expecting (for) the new envoy to set target in taking the bilateral relations to greater heights and continue Kuwait’s Head of State’s message to always promote and increase our bilateral trade and bring in more investors to Malaysia,” he said.

During the interview, Al-Asousi also announced that a joint venture has been established recently between a Kuwaiti company, Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (Kufpec), and Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) aimed at making Malaysia as one of the top gas producers in the world.

Both companies are currently working hand-in-hand to conduct gas exploration in the state of Sarawak, he noted.

“This is the most recent and one of the biggest investments from Kuwait in Malaysia, so far. The finding of gas will definitely change the status of Malaysia on the map as one of the top gas producers, and hopefully, we can invite more investors to come and invest in Malaysia. Both sides will eventually receive mutual benefits out of it.”

Al-Asousi affirmed that his stint here will be a nostalgic one as he would not gain the same experience elsewhere.

“I will miss the ‘nasi lemak’ and ‘nasi goreng’”, he said, noting that they are rare in his hometown.

“I have very meaningful memories of Malaysia. It was my first posting in Southeast Asia. In fact. It is like my first love and second home,” he said.

Malaysia and Kuwait shared warm diplomatic ties since the establishment of the Malaysian embassy in Kuwait City in 1974 and the establishment of the Kuwait embassy in Kuala Lumpur in 1980. — Bernama