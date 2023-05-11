Malaysia and Japan to strengthen cooperation in telecommunications - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Japan have stepped up efforts to strengthen bilateral relationships through cooperation in broadcast, Information and communication technology (ICT) as well as postal and courier services by signing a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) between the Ministry of Communications and Digital and Japan’s Ministry of Domestic Affairs and Communications, today.

Minister of Communications and Digital (KKD) Fahmi Fadzil said the MOC which is an extension of a bilateral meeting held in February in conjunction with the ASEAN Digital Ministers Meeting in the Philippines will boost cooperation between both ministries in exchanging expertise and information in broadcast, ICT, postal and courier services.

“I see the MOC as a step to enhance the existing relationship between the two countries, especially between both ministries in aspects like cyber security, 5G network and digital economy,” he told reporters after attending the exchanging of the MOC in Seri Perdana, here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his counterpart from Japan, Fumio Kishida witnessed the exchanging of the MOC documents between KKD which was represented by chief secretary Datuk Mohd Fauzi Md Isa and Japan’s Ministry of Domestic Affairs and Communications which was represented by deputy minister Hiroshi Yoshida.

Kishida and his delegation are here on a two-day visit to Malaysia that started yesterday.

Fahmi said a complete and detailed series of discussions would be held after the Special Meeting in conjunction with Japan’s 50-year relationship with ASEAN, in Tokyo next month.

He added that through the MOC, there are several areas that Malaysia is keen to learn, especially initiatives that have been implemented and carried out by Japan, like the use of internet satellite as a backhaul for telecommunications in several locations of Japan.

“In Malaysia we are at the proof of concept but in Japan, it has already been carried out at a large scale. Therefore, we are keen to know how to adopt the suitable technology for implementation in Malaysia,” he said.-Bernama