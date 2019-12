KUALA LUMPUR: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes Ankara and Kuala Lumpur can enhance their cooperation in Islamic finance for mutual benefit.

“We (Turkey) have to take Islamic finance on our agenda, make it a priority. We believe Malaysia has the advantage as a pioneer in Islamic finance and resources. So we can collaborate between our banks, private players ... we have the models, such as Sukuk,” he said Thursday.

The president said this during a round table session and discussion at the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 here where he was joined by Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

“So this is among the serious potential in our country (Turkey). We can come out with details, a roadmap via a working group to address these issues,” he said, adding that other fields that can be explored as well are technology and innovation.

He was speaking in Turkish which was translated into English.

Earlier, when addressing the Summit, Erdogan said Muslim countries should leverage their advantages in terms of resources, population and geographical location for their benefit.

He also said they should reflect on their shortcomings and draw up strategies to overcome issues such as hunger and poverty among some Muslim populations.

Urging Muslims to confront their problems, the president said they should not take the easy way out by blaming others for issues affecting the ummah (community). — Bernama