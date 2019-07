JAKARTA: Malaysia yesterday assured to Indonesia that it would handle fairly and justly, criminal cases such as rape and murder involving citizens of the republic that are working in Malaysia.

“I am aware of cases that involved Indonesian citizens and had become controversial, such as cases being closed. But I am confident these are being investigated,” said Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix).

Speaking at a public lecture on “Malaysia Baru” at Universitas Paramadina here today, he said Malaysia held to the principle that justice should be upheld.

Saifuddin had referred to a ruling by the Penang High Court last April 18 to acquit Ambika MA Shan, 61, of a charge of murdering her Indonesian maid, Adelina Jerima Sau, and the rape case of an Indonesian woman, aged 23. — Bernama