Malaysia, Cambodia to enhance cooperation in various sectors

PHNOM PENH: Malaysia and Cambodia are looking forward to enhancing cooperation in investment, halal industry, digital technology, education and defence, to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said these issues have been discussed and are among the priority raised during a bilateral meeting held at Peace Palace here, today.

“Discussions were very elaborated and comprehensive... touching on issues of trade and investments which happen to be our priority in our bilateral relations as well as some other concerns,“ he said in a joint press conference with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen during his one-day official visit to Cambodia.

Earlier, Anwar and Hun Sen witnessed the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) between the Malaysian and Cambodian governments.

The MoU is on the Recruitment, Employment and Repatriation of Cambodian workers in the domestic and formal sectors to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the labour sector.

Regarding the halal industry, the prime minister said Malaysia is quite advanced on the matter and would give the opportunity to both Malaysia and Cambodia to use the facilities in order to encourage and facilitate export to Muslim countries, particularly the Middle East.

Anwar also spoke of the success of rice production in Cambodia where he would encourage Malaysian rice companies catering to the import of rice to consider the option of importing rice and cashew nuts from the Indochinese country.

“The (Cambodian) prime minister mentioned the success of rice production, which is something commendable with surplus production... I know for a fact that rice production is not something easy but you have managed to increase productivity,“ he said.

Both countries according to Anwar have also agreed to utilise the availability of bamboo in Cambodia by getting investors to help in processing and exporting it.

“You (Hun Sen) have mentioned the issue of the need to continue training other than government-to-government matters like defence and technical expertise and administration.

“On digital technology and education, we will of course be able to work together once a joint committee sits down, hopefully by the end of the year. I think it is Malaysia’s turn to host after a lapse (of) so many years,“ he added. - Bernama