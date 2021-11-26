Malaysia committed in resolving conflicts through dialogue

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia as a strong proponent of multilateralism is committed to resolve conflicts through peaceful and constructive dialogue, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

Speaking at the 13th Asia-Europe Summit (ASEM 13)’s retreat session on Friday, he said Malaysia has stressed on the importance of global peace, security and stability.

“We subscribe to the essence of peaceful coexistence. We see it as a means of solving existing geopolitical issues, territorial integrity and sovereignty of other states,” he said in his intervention note during the virtual session.

The prime minister also reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment towards ASEM’s process to address pressing regional and international issues.

The concept of the Asia Europe Meeting (ASEM), coming together as a big family could be the basis for member states to strengthen interaction, engagement and actions in resolving issues, he said adding that by strengthening solidarity, the two regions would be able to ensure peace, stability and prosperity.

He said by focusing on commonalities, countries will able to connect better and think more strategically.

“By understanding each other’s differences, we develop the ability to empathise with others. By being united as a family, we are able to do much more and celebrate humanity,” he said.

In the same intervention note, Ismail Sabri had also highlighted on Malaysia’s deep concern over the the situation in Myanmar and hoped that the country will return to democracy soon.

He added that Malaysia remains committed to supporting the work of the ASEAN Special Envoy to find a peaceful solution in Myanmar.

“We are also hopeful that the current situation will not escalate further. This will have an adverse impact on the repatriation of displaced Rohingyas to Myanmar,” he said.

He added that based on humanitarian ground, Malaysia continued to render assistance and protection to the Rohingyas in its soil.

ASEM comprises 21 Asian countries, 28 EU countries, two European countries, the ASEAN Secretariat and the European Commission. ASEM is an intergovernmental process established on March 1, 1996 to foster dialogue and cooperation between Asia and Europe.

Malaysia joined ASEM in 1996 and has since actively participated in all ASEM initiatives that benefit both regions.

This year’s theme, “Strengthening Multilateralism for Shared Growth”, aligns with the current efforts undertaken by ASEM in tackling pressing global challenges through effective dialogue cooperation.

The two-day ASEM 13, which ended today was chaired by Cambodia. — Bernama