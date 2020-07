PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian government is concerned about the fate of over 6,000 Malaysian students who are pursuing studies at various institutions across the United States (US) following the recent US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announcement.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (pix) said the Malaysian Embassy in Washington had released an advisory on July 7, urging Malaysian students to reach out directly to their respective universities, as the status of their fall 2020 classes would be crucial in determining their immigration status.

On July 6, ICE announced to end the temporary exemption for foreign students taking online classes for the fall 2020 semester.

“Given the importance of the United States as an education destination of choice, the government of Malaysia encourages the United States authorities to reassess the need to end this temporary exemption, and find a feasible solution for our students to continue pursuing their studies online and remain in the United States,“ said Hishammuddin in a statement today.

Currently, the United States hosts the third largest population of Malaysian students studying abroad. — Bernama