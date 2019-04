PETALING JAYA: Malaysia has condemned the Easter Day bomb blasts at three Sri Lankan churches and four luxury hotels that reportedly killed at least 138 and wounded more than 400.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today said on Twitter: “I strongly condemn the act of terrorism that killed more than 130 people in Sri Lanka.”

“Easter is a joyous occasion for Christians and to commit such an act on such a day or any day is truly condemnable. Our prayers are with with Sri Lankans during this difficult period.”

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar described the attacks during a religious occasion as “senseless and brutal”.

“Hopefully, the Sri Lankan government will nab the perpetrators and bring them to justice. My fellow Cabinet members and I express our condolences to the families and friends of the victims as well as the Sri Lankan government and its people,“ he said in a statement today.

Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali called for swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that as of 1.30pm in Malaysia, no Malaysians were reported among the victims.

“Malaysians in the vicinity are advised to exercise caution, and monitor the latest developments from local news and authorities.

“The High Commission of Malaysia in Colombo, Sri Lanka, is closely monitoring the situation and can be contacted at 45, Rosmead Place Colombo 07, Sri Lanka. Telephone No: 00-(94) 11 755 7711 (office)/ 00-(94) 76 677 4445 / 00-(94) 76 398 8777 and email at mwcolombo@kln.gov.my,“ the ministry said.

The Council of Churches of Malaysia (CCM) expressed shock over the incident and said its thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and those injured.

“The attack was conducted on one of the holiest days of the Christian calendar. The attack goes to show the evil intent of the perpetrators. Our hearts goes out to all the families affected and the people in Sri Lanka.

“This incident will once again strengthen the relationship of justice-loving people to do everything we can to act against any form of extremism that may lead to interfaith conflict.

“We are glad that in Malaysia, we have recently adopted the Kuala Lumpur Declaration of Peace 2019,“ CCM general secretary Rev Dr Hermen Shastri told theSun.

The declaration states that Malaysians condemn any act of discrimination, violence and killing in the name of religion or ethnicity.

Persatuan Promosi Harmoni Malaysia honorary secretary Prematilaka K. D. Serisena also condemned the attacks, saying no one should be attacking places of worship.

“Every person has a place and right to practise and preach their religion without harming anyone else and we are shocked that (the attacks happened) on such an auspicious occasion.