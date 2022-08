PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has conveyed its heartfelt condolences and profound sympathies to the government and people of Egypt, in particular to the bereaved families of the victims of the Abou Seifain Church fire incident in Giza on Aug 14.

“At this very difficult time, our prayers are with the victims and their families,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

At least 41 people were killed and 14 other injured in the fire on Sunday which was reportedly caused by a short circuit. - Bernama