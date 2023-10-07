Malaysia Cooperative Policy 2030 to be launched end July

KUANTAN: The Malaysian Cooperative Policy 2030 (DaKom 2030) which aims to create a holistic and conducive cooperative ecosystem is expected to be launched at the end of July, said Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick (pix).

He said DaKom 2030 is a continuation of the National Cooperative Policy 2011-2020 which was also aimed at driving the cooperative sector to spur Malaysia’s socioeconomic development.

“Most likely DaKom 2030 will be launched in conjunction with the closing of the national cooperative month celebrations in Sabah at the end of this month by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi,“ he told a press conference after the launch of the National Cooperative Month 2023 by Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail here today.

At the ceremony, the Cooperative Digitalisation Action Plan 2030 which outlines the initiative to enhance the ability of cooperatives in conducting technology-based business was also launched.

In addition, five cooperatives from the East Zone received the Malaysian Cooperative Commission’s Revolving Capital Fund Loan worth over RM13.9 million while five other cooperatives received development assistance grants worth RM665,000.

Earlier, Ewon in his speech informed that as of last December, there are 1,146 cooperatives in Pahang with a membership of about 302,000 and they have managed to achieve earnings of about RM970 million thus recording the second-highest revenue in the country.

“Ten cooperatives in Pahang are also listed in Malaysia’s 100 Best Cooperatives for the year 2022 and among the cooperatives that performed well was Koperasi Serbaguna Dara Berhad which ranked 17th with a revenue of RM39.1 million,“ he said. -Bernama