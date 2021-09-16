Malaysia Day full rehearsal went on smoothly - KKMM Sec-Gen

KOTA KINABALU: The full rehearsal for the Malaysia Day 2021 celebration held at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here, last night went on smoothly amid the new norm, and in compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Ministry of Communications and Multimedia secretary-general Datuk Mohammad Mentek said all the preparations had been carried out meticulously and he was very satisfied with the commitment and cooperation by government agencies in Sabah.

“I congratulate the Sabah government, especially those from the state government agencies who have worked hard to prepare from the beginning to celebrate Malaysia Day this year.

“Unlike previous years, the Malaysia Day celebration is usually celebrated with various events including parades and large-scale performances, but due to Covid-19, the celebration this time is being held on a smaller scale, but the excitement is still there.

“This is based on the impact of the performances that I saw earlier, many performances can raise our spirit as Malaysians to remember this historic celebration which is the unification between the Peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak in the formation of the country,“ he told reporters last night.

Earlier, he witnessed the full rehearsal of the celebration which was also attended by Sabah State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong.

Meanwhile, Mohammad, who is also the co-chairman of the Malaysia Day 2021 Working Committee, said it would ensure that the event complied with the set SOPs, including physical distancing and the wearing of face masks.

The public can follow the live broadcast of the Malaysia Day celebration through all local television channels, he added.

Sabah has once again been chosen to host the Malaysia Day celebration, with the theme ‘Malaysia Prihatin’, which will take place at SICC beginning at 8.35pm today.

The celebration will also be enlivened through digital platforms and social media to enable all citizens to come together and celebrate the historic day, despite the Covid-19 pandemic. -Bernama