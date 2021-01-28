Malaysia drops six spots to 57th position in corruption perceptions index

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia dropped six spots to 57th position among 180 countries in the Transparency International (TI) Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2020.

Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) president Dr Muhammad Mohan said Malaysia’s score also deteriorated to 51 out of 100 points on the CPI survey.

“We may have dropped by two points which is statistically insignificant, but the drop in score and position is a cause of concern. We need to improve and I am sure we can do better than countries like Rwanda, Poland and so forth,“ he said.

He said this in a virtual press conference to announce Malaysia’s CPI for 2020. The CPI was released by Transparency International, the global anti-corruption coalition today.

The CPI scores and ranks are based on 13 surveys and expert assessments which measure the perceived level of corruption in the country’s public sector on a scale from zero (perceived to be highly corrupted) to 100 (perceived to be very clean). -Bernama

More to come