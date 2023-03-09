Malaysia, Indonesia launch academic institution cooperation

JAKARTA: Malaysia and Indonesia today launched academic institution coperation involving Pusat Kajian Ikatan Malaysia-Indonesia (IKMI), Institut Pengajian Malaysia dan Antarabangsa (IKMAS), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and Program Pengajian Indonesia-Malaysia (IMSP) at the Centre for East Asian Studies, Universitas Prasetiya Mulya Indonesia.

The inauguration of the collaboration to build a collaborative network between the governments of the two countries was carried out by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir and his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi at the Economic Research Institute for Asean and East Asia (ERIA) here.

Zambry said the collaboration between the two universities was a result of the visit of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim here in January and President Joko Widodo’s visit to Malaysia in June.

“During his visit to Jakarta, the Prime Minister called on Indonesia and Malaysia to continue working together on regional issues to secure the political and economic interests of both countries,“ he said in a statement.

Both ministers also reiterated that Indonesia and Malaysia need to develop, maintain and continue to foster good relations between the two countries.

Zambry also urged academic institutions to promote good relations and mutual respect between the two countries as contained in the Asean Charter.

“I call on the private sector to work together and develop strategic partnerships with academic institutions through activities funded by both parties via collaborative research and can further provide advisory services to the government,“ he said. - Bernama