Malaysia, Indonesia sign MoU to enhance defence cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Indonesia deepened their defence cooperation with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today encompassing five main scopes.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said the MoU involved the sharing of information on defence issues, cooperation between the two armed forces at various levels including exchange of officers, military training and education.

“Apart from that, it also covered bilateral dialogue and negotiations on strategic defence and military issues based on joint interest in defence science and technology as well as defence industry,” he said in a statement.

Earlier, Hishammuddin and Republic of Indonesia Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto chaired the 42nd General Border Committee meeting between Malaysia and Indonesia at Wisma Perwira here.

Hishammuddin said the meeting focused on efforts to bolster defence cooperation and socio-economic development along the border.

He said, the meeting with his counterpart also agreed to hold a Malaysia-Indonesia Land, Sea and Air Joint Exercise (LATGABMA MALINDO DARSASA) involving all three branches of services which will be implemented again in 2023 with a focus on anti-terrorism

“Furthermore, this is in line with the commitment I raised with Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Abang Openg that the federal government will focus fully on improving defence at the border including the Sarawak-Kalimantan border.

“This follows the Indonesian government’s plan to move their capital to Kalimantan,“ he said.

He said the results of the meeting also reached an agreement on security and defence at the border including speeding up the assignment of the Malaysian Armed Forces and the Indonesian National Armed Forces at the Joint Posts (GABMA) involving 14 posts in both countries.

“In addition, we have also agreed to reactivate coordinated land, sea and air patrols that have been delayed due to Covid-19 as well as establishing cyber security cooperation,“ he said. - Bernama