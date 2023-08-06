Malaysia, Indonesia sign six bilateral instruments

PUTRAJAYA: The border crossing agreement between Malaysia and Indonesia is one of the six bilateral instruments signed by both countries in conjunction with Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s two-day working visit to Malaysia.

According to a joint statement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Joko Widodo issued after a meeting, the agreement will further strengthen Malaysia-Indonesia bilateral relations, especially in the economic and security fields.

The agreement which involved matters related to border security including at Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantara in Kalimantan, was signed by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and his counterpart Muhammad Tito Karnavian.

In addition, Malaysia and Indonesia also signed two cooperation agreements regarding water security, namely the Treaty Relating to the Territorial Sea Delimitation of the Two Countries in the Southernmost Part of the Melaka Straits and another treaty in the Sulawesi Sea.

Both treaties were signed by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Retno Marsudi representing Indonesia.

Two collaborations involving the economic field were also signed, namely the Border Trade Agreement and the Investment Promotion Cooperation under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.

These were signed by Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Indonesia’s Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan and Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia.

The two countries also signed a memorandum of cooperation on Mutual Recognition of Halal Certification for Domestic Products which was signed by Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) director-general Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff and chairman of Halal Product Assurance Agency Indonesia Muhammad Aqil Irham.

Both the Malaysian Prime Minister and Indonesian president witnessed the signing of the six instruments after their meeting was over.

Earlier, Joko Widodo or better known as Jokowi was greeted by Anwar when he arrived at Kompleks Seri Perdana at 10 am.

The two leaders then held a four-eye meeting to assess the progress in cooperation and discuss outstanding bilateral issues.

Jokowi arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a two-day working visit at the invitation of the prime minister following his official visit to the republic last January.

The last time Jokowi paid an official visit to Malaysia was in 2019 after he was re-elected for a second term through the presidential election on April 17. - Bernama