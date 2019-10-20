Malaysia-Indonesia ties will be further strengthened under Jokowi-Ma’aruf leadership

JAKARTA: Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today congratulated President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for his appointment as the President of Indonesia for the term 2019-2024.

In his congratulatory message, Mahathir also expressed confidence that the existing close ties between Malaysia and Indonesia would be further strengthened for the wellbeing and prosperity of the two countries.

“May the Honourable President (Jokowi) and the people of the Republic of Indonesia continue to be blessed with Allah’s grace and mercy,” he said in a ‘Chedet’ video clip aired by an Indonesian television channel, TVRI, in conjunction with Jokowi’s swearing-in ceremony today.

Jokowi took his oath as the Indonesian President for the second term at a ceremony held at the Parliament building here today.

Mahathir and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, were among the 17 foreign leaders and heads of state who attended the swearing-in ceremony for Jokowi and Vice-President Ma’aruf Amin.

Others included the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Jokowi holds the presidency of the third largest democratic country in the world for the second term after winning the 2019 Presidential Election on April 17.

Jokowi and his running-mate Ma’aruf Amin defeated their rivals, Prabowo Subianto and Sandiaga Uno.

“I believe the Republic of Indonesia under the leadership of Bapak Jokowi and Bapak Ma’aruf Amin will continue to succeed and prosper ...” said Mahathir. — Bernama