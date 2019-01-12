Malaysia invites Japan to participate in international conferences

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia today extended an invitation to Japan to participate in two international conferences namely the 8th World Summit on Arts and Culture as well as the World Tourism Conference which will be hosted this year.

According to Tourism, Culture and Arts Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi the invitation was extended to Japan’s Minister of State for Special Missions, Takuya Hirai when the latter paid him a courtesy call here today.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Mohamaddin said the World Summit on Arts and Culture would be held in Kuala Lumpur in March while Malaysia would be collaborating with the United Nations World Tourism Organisation to host the World Tourism Conference in Kota Kinabalu in August.

Earlier Hirai said he had a fruitful exchange of ideas with Mohamaddin on ways to increase tourists between Malaysia and Japan and on improving ties between the two countries.

“Malaysia and Japan have enjoyed a cordial relationship and the relationship will be better in future. Japan is more than happy to have tourists from Malaysia,“ he added. — Bernama