Malaysia joins the rest of the world in celebrating UN Day today

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia today joined the other 192 United Nations (UN) Member States in celebrating the United Nations Day.

The Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Wisma Putra) in a statement issued here today said since joining the UN in 1957 and becoming the 82nd member of this august body, Malaysia attached great importance to the three (3) main pillars of the UN.

The three pillars are peace and security, human rights and development.

Malaysia had played an active role in the UN and was elected as a member of the UN Security Council on four occasions between 1965-2016.

Malaysia was also elected as a member of another main organ of the UN, the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on seven occasions between 1971-2010.

Malaysia is delighted to have been elected recently for a third time to the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) for the term 2022-2024.

The statement said Malaysia is a firm believer in promoting peaceful coexistence between nations and between different peoples, faiths and cultures, with this being evident with the issuance of a Joint Communique to Commemorate the 1st Anniversary of the Statement of Support to the Secretary-General’s Appeal for Global Ceasefire by the Co-Initiators in June this year.

Malaysia also supports the longstanding desire of the UN to achieve a nuclear-weapons-free world and will continue to play an active role in nuclear disarmament.

The UN Day is celebrated annually on 24 October to mark the anniversary of the entry into force of the Charter of the United Nations in 1945, that established the UN. -Bernama