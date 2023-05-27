‘Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan’ theme of National Day and Malaysia Day 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: ‘Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan’ has been chosen as the theme of the National Day and Malaysia Day 2023 (HKHM) celebration.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said this theme is in line with the government’s determination and commitment to develop the country with the people being united, possessing a high spirit of unity, and living in peace and prosperity.

According to him, it is also supported by the concept of Malaysia Madani as the master key inspired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to ensure that the people enjoy all forms of progress and modernity based on the sustainability of culture, creativity, confidence, well-being, mutual respect and compassion.

“The selection of this theme is the result of strategic collaboration and deliberation of a panel of 16 experts from various fields, including academics, cultural personalities, media practitioners, youth organisations, non-governmental organisations, Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka, youth icons and social media influencers.

“In line with this aspiration, I am glad to announce that the Malaysia Madani logo has also been selected as the official logo for HKHM 2023 celebration,“ he said when launching the HKHM 2023 logo and theme at the Esplanade, KLCC Park here today.

More to come. - Bernama