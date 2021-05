KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia needs to create a new generation of manufacturers to be more agile, flexible, sustainable and productive amidst the fast-evolving needs of the industry and economic uncertainties.

Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry (MITI), Datuk Lim Ban Hong (pix) said the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of technology and digital enhancement to foster the country’s sustainable economic development.

“Malaysia needs to keep pace with the rapid advances in technology and position itself at the right scale to stay competitive, enhance productivity and efficiency, hence acting as an enabler for sustainable development,“ he said at the “The Road Ahead with Industry4WRD” webinar, today.

Lim said Industry4WRD acts as a key catalyst to ensure that the Malaysian economy remains resilient while transitioning into the digital sphere, contributing to an inclusive economy that is anchored on shared prosperity. -Bernama