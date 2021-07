PUTRAJAYA: This year’s National Day celebration theme is Malaysia Prihatin (Malaysia Cares), the same as last year’s, which will be celebrated on a moderate scale, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) said.

He said every year, there were three main events held, namely the launch of the Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign, the National Day celebration on Aug 31 and the Malaysia Day celebration.

Saifuddin said normally, the Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign starts in mid-July but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the campaign will be postponed to the first week of August, to be held in Kuala Terengganu, adding that if conditions do not allow it to be held there, then it will be launched in Putrajaya.

The proposed location for the National Day celebration on Aug 31, meanwhile is Dataran Pahlawan, Putrajaya while the Sabah International Convention Center is proposed as the venue for the Malaysia Day celebration, he said.

“Many things remain undecided because we are waiting for the last minute in terms of capacity, such as how many people can be invited and how many can attend,” he told the media after attending the Turun Padang Bersama Telekom Malaysia (TM)’ programme held virtually today.

“Preparations are underway but there are plans A, B and C depending on the situation, for example on August 31, although Dataran Pahlawan has been chosen as the venue, whether the program lasts 40 minutes or two hours depends on the pandemic situation then,” he said. — Bernama