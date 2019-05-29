Malaysia promoted as destination for Indian weddings

NEW DELHI: Malaysia is a well-known honeymoon destination for Indian couples, but the country’s tourism infrastructure makes it an attractive place for weddings as well, tour operators say.

Destination wedding is a romantic idea for many wealthy Indians, with celebrities setting the trend.

Tourism Malaysia recently invited a group of tour operators from India to familiarise them with the Southeast Asian nation’s major locations for hosting big, fat Indian weddings.

“Malaysia can be the next big destination, which we as wedding planners would like to promote because of the connectivity and the unique locations it has,“ said Manoj Kheria, co-founder of Letz Get Wed.

“It has all the elements required for a big, fat Indian wedding from grand ballrooms to sandy beaches. Malaysia has something for everyone,“ he added.

Cultural factors can also encourage Indian couples to hold their weddings in Malaysia as the paraphernalia for wedding rituals and various props can be easily assembled.

“The country is a vibrant melting pot of cultures and heritage. A destination wedding in Malaysia offers a beautiful mix of culture, cuisine and various contrasts,“ said Rahul Patni of Grand Affairs Pvt Ltd.

The ease of travel to Malaysia is enhanced by daily flights from major Indian cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai.

According to Rahul, Kuala Lumpur is one of the top options for wedding planners because the city offers great hotels, shopping and entertainment activities to keep a wedding party busy.

“Malaysia is one of the hottest upcoming destinations for weddings,“ he said.

The tour operators visited hotels and resorts in Langkawi, Port Dickson and Kuala Lumpur as part of their trip held in association with AirAsia.

Langkawi Island has already witnessed Indian weddings.

“The visiting group also got an opportunity to meet a few Malaysian wedding planners in Kuala Lumpur to assist them in future wedding arrangements in Malaysia,“ said Sulaiman Suip, director of Tourism Malaysia in New Delhi.

It is estimated that 10 million weddings are organised in India each year.

These garner business worth billions of dollars in sectors such as hotels, catering, match-making services and jewellery.

India ranks among Malaysia’s top 10 tourist source markets, with 600,311 Indian tourists visiting the country in 2018. — Bernama