Malaysia re-elected to OIC Human Rights Commission

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has been re-elected to the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The election took place yesterday on the sidelines of the 46th meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Abu Dhabi, the Foreign Ministry, Wisma Putra, said in a statement today.

It said Malaysia’s representative, Ahmad Azam Ab Rahman, will serve on the commission for the 2019-2022 term beginning August, succeeding Prof Datin Dr Raihanah Abdullah, who will be completing her two-term tenure.

“Malaysia, as a member of the commission since its establishment, has contributed significantly to the success of the IPHRC through its elected commissioner,“ the statement said.

Wisma Putra said Ahmad Azam is a well-known activist who is actively involved in various NGOs in Malaysia and at the international level.

With such a strong foundation and engagement with NGOs worldwide, Ahmad Azam’s experience will provide a fresh outlook to the IPHRC, it said.

The IPHRC was established on June 30, 2011, and acts as an expert body with an advisory capacity to the OIC, working independently in the area of human rights.

It comprises 18 commissioners with expertise in the area of human rights who are nominated by their respective governments and are elected on the basis of the principle of equitable geographical representation as well as gender balance. — Bernama