PUTRAJAYA: Backed by a strong relationship between the two countries, China showed its empathy to Malaysia in combating an invisible enemy, Covid-19, by contributing a consignment of medical equipment.

The consignment consisted of 100,000 units of n-Cov PCR test kits, 100,000 pieces of N95 Medical Protective Face Masks, 500,000 pieces of 3-ply surgical masks, 50,000 sets of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and 200 units of ventilators.

The consignment was handed over by Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia, Bai Tian to Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, at Wisma Putra here today.

Hishammuddin expressed Malaysia’s deep appreciation for the invaluable support of the Chinese government which clearly reflected the strong partnership between the two countries.

“This is an extraordinary contribution by a country to Malaysia, showing the close friendship, solidarity and consideration both Malaysia and China share.

“To China, it is my promise that Malaysia will make full use of these items and they will be immediately handed over to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) so that our frontliners who have worked tirelessly will be prioritised in their distribution,“ Hishammuddin said at a press conference after the handover ceremony, here today.

He said, prior to today’s donation, Malaysia had received multiple donations from various provincial governments, non-government organisations, business community and individuals from China.

Meanwhile, Bai Tian said the Chinese government had paid very special attention when Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Hishammuddin expressed their worries about the lack of medical needs in Malaysia, and had succeeded in raising the most urgently-needed medical materials for this country.

“As a good neighbour and close friend of Malaysia, China feels how Malaysia feels, because in the past two months, China had also gone through a strenuous battle against Covid-19.

“The Chinese government and people will never forget how the Malaysian government and people had extended their helping hands during our darkest hours in the battle against Covid-19,“ he said.

Bai Tian said the batch of medical supplies had arrived in Malaysia, and hoped that these materials would help in the fight of the Malaysian government and people against the epidemic.

Besides medical supply, Bai Tian said China would also offer the support of a Covid-19 medical expert team from China, which could come here and work hand in hand with their Malaysian colleagues.

When asked how many and when would the doctors from China arrive here, Bai Tian said it all depended on the request from Malaysia.

“We want to know the actual need on the ground from the hospitals in Malaysia because we have experts from different areas like infection diseases, respiratory and ICU Cares.

“We are ready to offer the best practises and knowledge,“ he said. — Bernama