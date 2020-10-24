Malaysia renews commitment to continue cooperation with UN

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia renewed its commitment to continue cooperating and engaging with the United Nations (UN) and all its member states based on the principles of mutual respect and international law, as enshrined in the UN Charter.

In a statement in conjunction with the UN’s 75th anniversary today, the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) said as a member of the international institution since 1957, Malaysia is committed to promoting the three founding pillars of the UN, which are peace and security, human rights and development.

“It also continues to work with other UN member states to uphold multilateralism and promote global cooperation on the world stage,“it said.

UN Day is an annual celebration to mark the entry into force of the UN Charter, which led to the establishment of the august body on this day in 1945.

Speaking at the High-Level Meeting of the UN General Assembly held last month, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to the UN as the only global institution that the international community can claim ownership.

Wisma Putra said the High-Level Meeting also witnessed the adoption of the Declaration on the Commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of the UN by all leaders of UN member states, including Malaysia.

“The Declaration recognises the necessity of multilateralism to address global challenges and reaffirm the importance of implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (2030 Agenda).

“Malaysia greatly values the 2030 Agenda, which is aligned with the five-year national development plan “ it said.

Looking forward, Wisma Putra said Malaysia will participate for the second time in the Voluntary National Review (VNR) at the 2021 High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

In support of strengthening international peace and security, it said, Malaysia deposited its instrument of ratification of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) on Sept 30, 2020, which was a testament of Malaysia’s unwavering commitment towards the total elimination of nuclear weapons.

“Furthermore, Malaysia has participated in 36 UN peacekeeping missions since 1960, having deployed more than 35,000 troops to date,“ it said.

Wisma Putra said Malaysia is also proud to host the Asia Pacific hub for the World Food Programme (WFP) UN Humanitarian Response Depot, which facilitated global efforts to provide humanitarian and disaster relief assistance to countries in need, as the world continues to fight the unprecedented challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. -Bernama