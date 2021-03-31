Malaysia’s Deputy Foreign Minister to visit Turkey, Qatar, Iran

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar (pix) will be undertaking official visits to Turkey, Qatar and Iran beginning Wednesday until April 6.

Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement today said these visits underscore the great importance Malaysia attaches to its relations and partnerships with the three countries in West Asia.

Kamarudin is scheduled to hold meetings with his counterparts and other relevant stakeholders in the three countries.

“High on the agenda is the enhancement of the already strong multi-faceted collaboration, including the post Covid-19 pandemic recovery, as well as exchange of views on regional and international issues of mutual concern,“ the statement said.

According to Wisma Putra, the official visits will be subjected to strict Covid-19 preventative standard operating procedure (SOP) as agreed upon by the Health Ministry, National Security Council as well as the relevant health authorities in Turkey, Qatar and Iran. — Bernama