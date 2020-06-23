Malaysia’s initiative to stop hostilities amid Covid-19 pandemic receives support from 171 countries at the UN

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has gained the support from 171 United Nations (UN) member states, non-member observer state and observer for its initiative to launch a “Statement of Support to the UN Secretary-General’s Appeal for a Global Ceasefire amid the Covid-19 Pandemic”.

The statement, initiated by Malaysia in collaboration with cross-regional partners such as Bangladesh, Ecuador, Egypt, Jamaica, Japan, Oman, Senegal, Slovenia and Sweden, is to send a clear message to the international community on the importance of shared solidarity and compassion to those who are severely affected by hostilities amid the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

Wisma Putra said the statement represented the moral commitment of 171 governments to prevent or stop hostilities and to pursue a peaceful settlement of conflicts during the pandemic, and beyond.

“The statement also aims to mobilise collective support for the appeal by the UN Secretary-General while underscoring the importance of multilateralism, the rule of law, diplomacy, and the pivotal role of women and youth in efforts to build sustainable peace,” it said in a statement today.

Wisma Putra said Malaysia took the initiative as it believed that the UN membership must speak with a unified voice and send a strong political message, one which reaffirms their collective support for an immediate cessation of hostilities in all corners of the world to allow the international community to effectively fight the deadly pandemic.

“Although the statement is not legally binding upon any country, it showcases Malaysia’s unwavering commitment and continued leadership on global peace and security issues, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter on June 26,” it said.

Wisma Putra said Malaysia was fully committed to multilateralism particularly in advancing efforts towards global peace, security, and prosperity, consistent with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter.

Malaysia would continue to actively assume its role in the UN on various issues of importance for the country specifically, and the international community as a whole, it said.

Malaysia has recently led the Preparatory Committee for the 2020 Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, it said. - Bernama