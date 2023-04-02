Malaysia’s KL Tower International Jump returns after 3-year pandemic hiatus

KUALA LUMPUR: After a three-year postponement due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kuala Lumpur Tower International Jump Malaysia (KLTIJM) which entered its 20th year this year, is back on Friday.

More than 140 international and Malaysian jumpers will showcase exciting jumps with thrilling stunts from a height of 300 metres at the Sky Deck, KL Tower, during the three day event, Anadolu Agency reported.

As an icon and prominent landmark recognised by the world, a myriad of interesting and unique experiences offered to the visitors, KL Tower is once again offering a special package ‘Sitting on The Edge’ to the visitors.

Visitors will get to see, up close the jumpers in actions at the jump point either day or night time.

This is the only time of the year when visitors experience the adrenaline rush of standing on top of the world are allowed to sit on the edge of the Sky Deck, where the jumpers make their jump actions. - Bernama