Malaysia’s largest car show returns in May

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Autoshow is set for a return from May 4 to 7 this year at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The show is curated to maximise the potential for both industry players and consumers alike, by developing market awareness on future mobility products and services to spur a more technology-conscious consumer market.

Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) chairman Datuk Phang Ah Tong said The Malaysia Autoshow 2023 is a testament to the growing variety of options available to consumers and a catalyst for the advancement of electric vehicle (EV) development in Malaysia.

“This aligns with the government’s efforts to support and facilitate the local and international industry players in the development of EV in Malaysia’s automotive scene”, he said.

Themed Mobility Redefined this year, there will be new feature additions in the event for instance the Malaysia Bike Show, Malaysia EV Show and Charged.

“The Malaysia Bike Show will showcase the breadth of the 2-wheeler lifestyle from Sports Bikes to Trail Dirt Bikes.

“Meanwhile, the Malaysia EV Show and Charged will focus on the various types of electric vehicles, vehicle charging technology, as well as accessories, parts and digital applications that make up the EV ecosystem,” Phang added.

He also said that the show is one of MARii’s flagship programmes to interact directly with the general public to serve not only as an event to showcase next-generation vehicles (NxGVs), but also a platform to educate and develop awareness in vehicle safety, environmental protection and market expansion of local technology and engineering.

Meanwhile, the 2023 edition will expect visitors to test the latest vehicles at a 3km long test route, learn the experience about vehicle technology features, and participate in immersive mobility-related indoor and outdoor activities in the 30,000 square metres exhibition space at the MAEPS showgrounds.

Phang also said the industry experts and businesses will benefit from various industry talks, exhibitions and sharing sessions held throughout the four-day event.

Malaysia Autoshow 2019 previously involved thirty-two original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and 170 exhibitors from seven countries participation at MAEPS. - Bernama