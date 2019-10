KOTA KINABALU: A special exhibition in conjunction with Yang di-Pertua Negri of Sabah, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin’s 66th official birthday celebrations will have two themes: ‘Dirgahayu Tuan Yang Terutama’ (long live the Governor) and ‘Tam: Badak Jantan Terakhir’ (Tam: the last male rhino).

“‘Tam: Badak Jantan Terakhir’ is the fruit of a collaboration between Sabah Museum, the Wildlife Department and Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS),” said Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Christina Liew, in her speech at a Sabah Museum event attended by Juhar and wife, Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni.

“The exhibition is on Tam, a Sumatran rhino and species found especially in Sabah,” she added.

Tam was found in a palm oil plantation near a forest reserve in 2008, but unfortunately the 35-year-old died in May 2019 from multiple organ failure.

Liew, who is also the state Tourism, Culture and Environ­ment minister, said Sabah Museum got Tam embalmed and now he is being displayed for all to see in this special exhibition.

“The goal of the exhibition is to raise awareness about the importance of protecting our natural heritage for the sake of ecological balance and the continued existence of the country’s flora and fauna,” she said.

The Sumatran Rhino was declared extinct in Malaysia in 2015. — Bernama