Malaysia’s third tallest mountain Sinsing officially measured at 2,586m

SANDAKAN: The Sabah Forestry Department has officially measured the height of Mount Sinsing in Tambunan, the third tallest mountain in Malaysia, to be 2,586 metres in mean sea level (m.s.l.) terms.

In a statement here today, the department said during a recent expedition, a team from the Forest Research Centre, Sepilok, together with Kampung Nupakan Community Association members, set out to get a more accurate height measurement of Mount Sinsing using sophisticated Stonex S900A Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver.

“Height data were recorded over a four-hour period on May 10 (this year). These observation data were then sent to a licensed surveying company for processing so as to officially establish the height of the mountain in m.s.l.

“Using the methodology, the height of Mount Sinsing was found to be 2,586m (m.s.l.), yet still maintaining its position as the third tallest mountain in Malaysia and Borneo,“ said the statement

The lesser known mountain is located within the Nuluhon Trusmadi Forest Reserve, under the Tambunan District Forestry Office that forms part of the Forest Management Unit (FMU) 10 of the Sustainable Forest Management Project.

It has become a subject of interest since 2018 when it was claimed in social media as the third tallest mountain in Malaysia and Borneo, overtaking Mount Tambuyukon (2,580m) located within the Monggis Substation of Kinabalu Park in Ranau.

Chief Conservator of Forests Datuk Frederick Kugan emphasised that the Forestry Department would continue its endeavour to protect areas of interest such as Sinsing.

Adjacent to Mount Sinsing is Malaysia’s second tallest mountain Mount Trus Madi (2,642m), which is also under the management of FMU10, covering an area of 88,401 hectares.

“Due to Sinsing and Trus Madi’s elevations, these montane forests are home to many unique flora and fauna, some which are not found elsewhere.

“Through the Heart of Borneo (HoB) Initiative under the Sabah Forestry Department, an in-house scientific expedition was organised from May 14-20 to survey the flora, fauna and social economics of the local communities living adjacent to the forest reserves,“ said Kugan.

Malaysia’s tallest mountain Mount Kinabalu stands at 4,095m. - Bernama