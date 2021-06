PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia shared the initiatives implemented in addressing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, at the 109th session of the International Labour Conference (ILC), which is held virtually from June 3 to 19.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan who is representing Malaysia at the conference said he delivered a statement that touched on the country’s economic stimulus packages during the plenary session at around 7pm yesterday.

These include the Wage Subsidy Programme that has successfully rescued 4.7 million workers and up to half a million employers, as well as the ministry’s latest initiative, namely the Working for Workers (WFW) mobile application, he said.

He added that over 3,000 complaints were received since the launch of the application on May 3, 2021, with over 1,700 complaints had been acted upon by the ministry.

In a statement in conjunction with the ILC today, Saravanan said he also stressed the importance of cooperation at the international level aside from the need for continuous social dialogue to discuss labour-related issues.

According to Saravanan, this year’s conference would be held in two sessions, with the first session from June 3 till 19, while the second session is expected to take place in November.

The ILC is an annual event that aims to discuss and make decisions on issues related to international labour standards and other matters pertaining to social and labour issues.

Saravanan said during the first ILC session, Malaysia also took part in the Recurrent Discussion Committee on Social Security (CDR) and Covid Response Committee (CRC).

The CDR’s draft summary consists of measures to promote universal social protection and the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) support to achieve the goal, while the CRC finalises a document entitled “A Global Call to Action for a Human Centered Recovery from the Covid-19 Crisis that is Inclusive, Sustainable and Resilient” to be presented for adoption by all ILO member countries. — Bernama