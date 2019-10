KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia should increase its solar panel export as the country produces good quality solar panels, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said Malaysia IS currently one of the biggest solar panel manufacturers and exporters that even supplies solar panels to the United States.

“Our solar panels are of very good quality. So we can increase the export of solar panels as we go along. This is the direction we have taken and we are committed to it,” he told reporters after launching the Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) first solar rooftop solution in the country known as M+ by Petronas.

The launch was held in conjunction with the International Greentech and Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM), here, today.

Also present was Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin.

