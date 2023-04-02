Malaysia, Singapore reaffirm bilateral cooperation in three areas

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Singapore reaffirmed bilateral cooperation on personal data protection, cyber security, and digital economy on Jan 30 in Singapore.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil in a statement today said the Memorandum of Understanding signed by both countries provided a platform for agencies in Malaysia and Singapore to forge deeper cooperation in the three areas.

“The collaboration involves the sharing of information and expertise as well as best practices between Malaysia and Singapore in dealing with the issue of online fraud more effectively and optimising the use of data as a valuable commodity resource in the growth of the country’s digital economy, among other things,“ he said.

Fahmi said this following his meeting with Singapore’s Minister of Communications and Information Josephine Teo in Putrajaya today.

Also present were Singapore’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon, the Ministry of Communications and Digital Secretary-General Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek and Singapore’s Ministry of Communications and Information Permanent Secretary Joseph Leong.

Meanwhile, Fahmi also welcomed his Singaporean counterpart and her delegation to the 14th Muzika Ekstravaganza concert hosted by Malaysia tonight.

Jointly organised by Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) and MediaCorp Suria Singapura, the concert is aimed at raising the standards of the music industry of both countries through the exchange of expertise and experience and the use of technology in addition to giving exposure to the working cultures of the broadcasting stations. - Bernama