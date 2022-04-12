Malaysia to further advance long-standing bilateral relations with Thailand: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he is looking forward to working with his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-Cha, to further advance the deep and long-standing bilateral relations between Malaysia and Thailand.

Anwar was responding to a congratulatory message from Prayut on his appointment as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister on Facebook.

“Thank you my friend Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha for your kind wishes,“ he said as he uploaded a congratulatory message from Prayut.

Prayut in his note said he was looking forward to working closely to further enhance bilateral relations including cooperation at the regional and international levels.

“I am confident that Malaysia will soundly progress and prosper under your vision and leadership and that the neighbourly and fruithful ties between Thailand and Malaysia will continue to grow and yield many extensive mutual benefits for our people and our region,“ Prayut said.

Anwar, 75, took his oath of office as prime minister before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara on Nov 24.

In February, Malaysia and Thailand reaffirmed their commitment to promote bilateral trade and investment, working closely to achieve the bilateral trade target of US$30 billion by 2025. - Bernama