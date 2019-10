PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian business delegation which recently attended the Volga Investment Summit & World Halal Day 2019 in Samara, Russia is expecting over US$100 million (RM418.91 million) worth of investments over the next three to six months.

This followed high demand for Malaysian products and services from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) which includes Russia.

Kumpulan Mofaz Sdn Bhd president Mohamed Fauzy Abdul Hamid who led the private-driven delegation said so far, US$21 million (RM87.97 million) of investment agreements were inked in various sectors such as agriculture, entrepreneurship, fintech, consultancy services and health.

“We see this as a new market in the borderless world that must not be wasted.

“While there is a huge demand for halal products and services to cater for the Muslim people in CIS, which is about 30 million from the 162 million in population, we see also the potential in the health tourism segment that Malaysian companies can easily tap into,” he told reporters today at the post-event press conference on the event held from Oct 3-5.

The delegation comprised of 54 business players, was a collaboration with the International Association of Islamic Business Russia (IAIB) and Asean Chamber of Commerce. — Bernama