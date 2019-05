CYBERJAYA: Malaysia will join about 60 other countries around the world who have switched over to digital TV transmission.

This is through the successful implementation of the change from the previously analogue terrestrial TV service to fully digital TV broadcasts under the Myfreeview brand in line with the National Digitization Masterplan.

The Myfreeview is a digital TV broadcast platform which promises better picture and audio quality in Standard Definition (SD) and High Definition (HD).

With 15 TV channels from broadcasters including Media Prima Berhad, RTM and AL Hijrah Media Corporation and six radio channels that are already available on the platform, more broadcasters are expected to join as well in the near future.

Gerrard Lim, chief digital officer of Multimedia Communications and Multimedia commission (MCMC) further added that Myfreeview can be enjoyed for free without hidden costs.

“Viewers only need to pay once to buy a new IDTV, a DVB-T2 decoder, or a UHF Aerial and it’s installation fees.“

Gerrard said the transformation into digital TV transmission is expected to assist in narrowing the country’s divide amongst urbanised and remote areas, targeting equal access of information.

“This development would also benefit and give opportunities for content providers to widen their reach throughout the country,“ he said during a media briefing at MCMC headquarters.

Lim also added that households in Malaysia should make the move to switch to digital broadcasting so they are not left out when the analogue transmission is completely shut down in the third quarter of this year.

For more information on myFreeview, go to https://myfreeview.tv or call 1-800-181-088.