Malaysia to voice strong stand against Israel’s aggression on Sunday’s extraordinary OIC meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will call for the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take a tougher stand and maximum possible efforts to protect Palestinians from Israel’s hostile acts, during the OIC virtual extraordinary meeting on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (pix) who will be representing Malaysia to the meeting said Malaysia will continue to stand in strong solidarity with the people of Palestine in the wake of Israeli aggression.

“At the meeting tomorrow, I will convey Malaysia’s strong and unequivocal stand against Israel’s aggressions to the OIC,“ he said in a statement on Saturday.

The Virtual Open-Ended Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the level of the Foreign Ministers is called to discuss the aggression by Israel, the occupying power in the Palestinian Territories, particularly in Al-Quds Al-Shareef.

On another development, Hishammuddin said he had been in constant communication with Brunei’s Foreign Affairs Minister II Datuk Seri Setia Haji Erywan Mohd Yusof and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi to reach a consensus amongst Southeast Asia’s Muslim countries regarding Palestine.

“Collectively, we strongly condemn the Israeli attacks against Palestinians, and call for Israel to immediately stop its aggression across the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” he said. -Bernama