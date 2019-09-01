Malaysia wants to be role model for peace and order: Mujahid

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia wants to be a role model for the whole world, especially Muslim countries, in fostering a culture of peace and order despite the many conflicts and religious disputes in the world.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa told reporters today that Malaysia wanted to show the world its people living in peace and harmony through the government’s ‘Rahmatan lil Alamin’ policy based on the principles and core of Islamic law in a multi-racial and multi-religion country.

“The government wants to make this an important policy to ensure that no hatred or hostility is being incited by any party today that will undermine everything we have built for a peaceful Malaysia,“ he said after attending the national-level Maal Hijrah 1441H celebration at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre here.

In his speech, Mujahid said Muslims in Malaysia should take advantage of the arrival of Maal Hijrah to open a new chapter in pursuit of the New Malaysia agenda.

“A strong solidarity in the community will ensure the well-being and security of the nation,“ he added.

Mujahid explained that the theme of this year’s Maal Hijrah celebration, ‘Negara Rahmah Ummah Sejahtera’ is seen as significant because Islam itself is merciful in nature.

In our efforts to build a nation of racial diversity and religions, a harmonious and peaceful approach needs to be implemented, he added.

According to Mujahid, the presence of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah at the ceremony today showed their care and concern for the government’s efforts to uphold Islam in Malaysia.

The national-level Maal Hijrah celebration was attended by over 3,000 people.

At the ceremony, former Energy, Green Technology and Water Ministry secretary-general Prof Datuk Seri Ir Dr Zaini Ujang was named the National ‘Tokoh Maal Hijrah’ while United Arab Emirates Peace Empowerment Forum president Shaykh Abdallah Shaykh Al-Mahfoudh was awarded the International Tokoh Maal Hijrah. - Bernama