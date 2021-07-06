Malaysian AIDS Foundation’s domain changed

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian AIDS Foundation’s domain is now accessible via maf.org.my effective today.

Previously at yam.org.my, the latest revision of the domain and technical solution is supported by MYNIC, which is the official .MY domain registry in Malaysia, and also Exabytes Network Sdn Bhd, the leading All-in-one Business Cloud, Digital and eCommerce Solutions Provider in Southeast Asia.

Always known as MAF to donors and corporate supporters, the new domain will represent the foundation further and also to be more recognisable in its branding and approach.

This will also support the fundraising efforts where the foundation actively sells its merchandise items in the website and this is part of the income-generating exercise to sustain MAF’s Treatment, Care and Support Programmes nationwide.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to MYNIC and Exabytes where their team has rendered us their assistance from the start to make this application and transition possible. The new domain is a stepping stone for MAF to have a bigger impact and to better position our NGO in the mainstream,particularly to assist the People Living with HIV in Malaysia,” MAF Executive Director, Jasmin Jalil said today.

Meanwhile, MYNIC Chief Executive Officer Datuk Ts. Hasnul Fadhly Hasan said: “MYNIC is pleased to be part of MAF’s journey, especially in their digital branding. We hope that it will positively increase MAF’s value and appeal to a wider market segment. We also believe that this will help MAF to further extend their reach to create more awareness in promoting their cause.”

“Through our CSR initiative, #ExabytesWeCare is passionate about growing online presence for NGOs and not-for-profit organisations. Exabytes has been managing the MAF hosting since 2015. Through this latest and continuous support, we strongly believe that the Foundation will have a solid groundwork and moving forward to put their funds to better use in helping those in need, or save lives even,” Exabytes Chief Executive Officer Chan Kee Siak said.

maf.org.my provides up-to-date information about the foundation and its projects. It has become a onestop centre for the HIV community in Malaysia to get the latest information that can benefit them in so many ways, especially on the Treatment, Care and Support Programmes.

Donors and specifically the corporate sector will also have a better understanding about the programmes offered that are aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals to meet their Corporate Social Responsibility objective.