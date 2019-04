PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Bar has expressed full support for a proposal to set up a special task force to reopen, reclassify and reinvestigate the disappearance of pastor Raymond Koh and activist Amri Che Mat.

Its president, Datuk Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor (pix), urged the government to take heed of the recommendations by the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) to fully implement its various proposals without delay.

He also slammed the Special Branch for “their impunity”, noting that “they are deemed privileged and protected from scrutiny and accountability”.

The Suhakam inquiry has blamed the Special Branch for the disappearance of Koh and Amri.

Abdul Fareed noted that the report set out “a litany of fake alternative explanations which had been ill-conceived and nefarious attempts to shift attention away from the Special Branch and to pin the responsibility for these disappearances on other groups or individuals”.

He said there also were conclusions from Suhakam concerning dubious and contradictory testimony by various police personnel, including former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

There was possible fabrication of evidence and even an effort to derail the proceedings, he added.