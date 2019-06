KUALA LUMPUR: Australia’s Springfield City Group chairman and founder Maha Sinnathamby has been bestowed with the award of an Appointment as a Member (AM) of the Order of Australia (General Division) by Queen Elizabeth II of England in her Birthday Honours 2019 List.

The national honour for the Malaysian-born Sinnathamby is in recognition of his significant service to the Australian building and construction sector and to the community, following his work building the multi-award-winning City of Springfield in Queensland, the company said in a statement.

Sinnathamby, 79, who hails from Rantau, Negri Sembilan, was recently named as the 47th richest man in Australia with a net worth of A$1.66 billion.

Sinnathamby moved to Australia from Malaysia as an 18-year-old to study for an engineering degree at the University of New South Wales, before migrating permanently in 1971.

Springfield City has been referred to by Australia’s former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnball as a “nation-building project of national significance” and is the only other city in the country (besides Canberra) to be built from scratch. – Bernama