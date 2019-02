KUALA LUMPUR: Dr Magaret Sivapragasam, a Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) postdoctoral research scientist at the Centre of Research Ionic Liquids, has been chosen as one of the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry’s (IUPAC) ‘Periodic Table of Younger Chemists’, the university announced via a statement today.

As part of the celebration of IUPAC’s 100th anniversary, IUPAC and the International Younger Chemists Network (IYCN) created the ‘Periodic Table of Younger Chemists’, the international organisation’s website explained, adding it will be honouring a diverse group of 118 outstanding younger chemists from around the world who embody the mission and core values of IUPAC until July 2019.

In response to her appointment, Magaret said: “It is really humbling to receive the award and a great honour to be part of the Periodic Table of Younger Chemists. I am thrilled to put Malaysia and UTP on such a distinguished global platform.”

Magaret hopes that her achievement will inspire young minds, especially young women, to believe in themselves and always strive for more, as well as encourage them to show interest in, and take up, science-related courses.

“We need more women in science roles to make scientific innovations, and more importantly, address global challenges. Institutions like UTP create a nurturing and inclusive environment to ensure that women have the opportunity to develop their scientific interests and abilities as well as research capabilities,“ she added.

One of her projects includes the removal of dye from industrial wastewater produced by the batik-dyeing industry in Malaysia for which she won several awards including Stage Two of the Shell Ideas 360 Innovators Challenge and an honourable mention in the Yale University Green Chemistry Challenge.

In 2017, she received the prestigious Science Finder CAS Future Leader award by the American Chemical Society.

She also represented Malaysia as a young scientist in many international conferences speaking on her research in ionic liquids.

As a champion of female scientists in Malaysia, she works towards ending the stereotyping of women scientists and has even started a discussion forum on Twitter at #scientistscanwearmakeup. — Bernama